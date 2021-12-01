Lord Robert Winston joins local Learning Partnership as patron of ExpertEd:Live

The Oundle, Peterborough and East Northants (OPEN) Learning Partnership welcomed Professor Lord Robert Winston to Oundle on 29 November.

Professor Winston is familiar to households across the country as a presenter of numerous BBC television programmes, including Child of Our Time. He has a distinguished career as a researcher of human reproduction and the early stages of pregnancy, and has been chairman of the Royal College of Music.

Professor Winston met with students from Oundle School and Prince William School to discuss his life in politics as a member of the House of Lords.

In addition, he led a Q&A session at Oundle CE Primary School for Year 5, where they were joined by pupils and teachers from Laxton Junior School. When asked about the secret to his achievements in science, Professor Winston said: “Observing things carefully, working with others and never giving up.” He discussed the importance of preserving the planet for future generations, encouraging the children to consider what they might do with their lives to make a difference.

Professor Winston continues his commitment to education outreach as patron of ExpertEd:Live, a new venture developed by the OPEN LP in partnership with leading independent schools, MATs and universities. ExpertEd is a free resource using three different, cross-curricular strands to engage with all pupils, regardless of background or ability from age 9 to 13. A recent event included the Midweek Maths series involving local families near Oundle.

Regarding his role with ExpertEd, Professor Winston said: “ExpertEd is a wonderful opportunity to bring expertise into classrooms to inspire young people. You all have much more potential than you have ever dreamed of, and I hope that your ExpertEd experiences raise your aspirations to become the next generation of experts.”

December 2021