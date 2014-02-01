New business in Oundle offers personalised counselling services

Mental health is becoming a more open topic of conversation and people are now more aware of noticing their moods and feelings, and asking for help if they are struggling.

People may need to see a counsellor for a variety of different reasons, for example low mood, anxiety, depression, sadness, anger or confusion. Individuals may be in a difficult relationship or need help coming to terms with a bereavement.

Katie B Counselling is a new business based in Oundle that provides services for people who would like to talk to a professional about these personal issues. The practitioner, Katie Frisby offers face-to-face, telephone or online counselling for individuals.

“Talking therapy, or counselling is part of that process of trying to work out those feelings we are having. Imagining an iceberg is a really good way of looking at ourselves. We have the bit we show to everyone, but underneath there are a lot of other things going on which no one else can see. These are the things that can sometimes cause conflict, stress and anxiety and are good to explore in a counselling session,” she said.

Counselling is still an unregulated business in the UK, and therefore it can be daunting trying to find the right person to work with. Frisby emphasises that her priorities are keeping her clients safe and providing the best possible service.

The most important part of the counselling process is the relationship between the counsellor and the client. Frisby offers a free introductory telephone appointment to discuss a client’s needs. The next step is to arrange some sessions.

Katie Frisby is fully trained, qualified and insured and is a member of the National Counselling Society, working within their ethical framework.

She has previously worked with CPSL Mind in Cambridgeshire, Cruse Bereavement Support and the Child and Adolescent Bereavement Services based in Northamptonshire.

She can be contacted via her website: katiebcounselling.co.uk.

December 2021