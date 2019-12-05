New Sports Centre makes preparations for launch

It will not be long before the cranes are dismantled and the hoardings removed to reveal the new Oundle School Sports Centre. Opening in Spring 2020, the new Sports Centre will offer first-class facilities for health and fitness and swimming. The existing website (www.oundlesportscentre.co.uk) will be revamped on 16 December, giving full details of membership packages, facilities and activities available.

In preparation for the opening, members of the Sports Centre’s senior management team have been busy lining up staff to work across a busy programming schedule, including duty managers, receptionists, lifeguards, fitness and class instructors.

For regular users of the Sports Centre, the new senior management will be on hand to keep the operation working seamlessly.

The new Activities Manager is Beth Goodman who lives in Bourne. She has worked in the leisure industry in a variety of roles, beginning with lifeguarding, fitness and then moving into management. A keen sportswoman, Beth was ranked fifth as a competitive swimmer in Lincolnshire. She currently plays football for Ketton Ladies FC, and has played for Leicester City Women FC and Notts County Women’s FC Super league.

Ed Tate will already be familiar to many as he has worked at the Oundle pool for nearly 14 years and now moves to the role of Operations Manager. He lives in Higham Ferrers and has worked in the leisure industry since the age of 16. A club captain and competitive swimmer when younger, he completed the challenge of swimming the Channel in 2013. He has now hung up his trunks to spend time with his family and four-year-old twins.

Alexis Gray lives in Oakham and brings over 15 years’ experience to the role of Front of House Manager, ten of which she spent at Uppingham School Sports Centre. Alexis also has knowledge in various areas of the industry including fitness and coaching. She has gained her black belt in kickboxing and has competed on the continuous circuit for many years. She now trains and coaches in the world of Crossfit, competing occasionally.

In advance of the launch of the new Sports Centre’s fitness programme which will ultimately have over 30 weekly classes, there will be a schedule of taster classes available to try out at The Acre (Oundle School’s current sports centre), starting in January.

