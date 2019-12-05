Community awards for sporting contributions

More than one hundred and fifty sporting stars and physical activity champions from across East Northamptonshire attended the very first district-wide Sports and Physical Activity Awards ceremony on 17 October to celebrate the sporting achievements of people of all ages and abilities.

The sporting awards recognised individuals and clubs that have made significant advances in their areas of sport.

From the eight award categories, there were four award-winners from Oundle.

Prince William School won the award for Secondary Sports School of the Year; Ian Gow, who has organised the weekly runs at Barnwell Country Park won the award for Community Coach of the year; Rachael Lever from Prince William School won Sports Person of the Year with her achievements as a double British U17 and U18 fencing champion, and swimmer William Roberts won the award for Disabled Sports of the Year.

At the Northamptonshire Sports Awards in November, Ian Gow was also presented with the award for Community Activator of the Year.

Millie Trotter

December 5, 2019