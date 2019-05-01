The Greedy Piglet hits the spot

The Greedy Piglet at the top of North Street is Oundle’s newest café, distinctive with its adorable sign inspired by the owner’s young daughter.

Many of Naomi Dixon’s customers are already regular patrons of her Greedy Pig cafe in Corby. They were the ones who encouraged her to set up in Oundle closer to where they work, and they promised to follow her. She acquired the café by “being in the right place at the right time”. Oundle’s Greedy Piglet is a sweeter recreation of that first café for her loyal customers.

Ms Dixon is a “businesswoman at heart” and originally got into the catering business after acquiring a friend’s cafe. She was surprised by how she fell in love with the business of serving food; being a very approachable and social person, she enjoys both the business and personal side.

She also runs two tattoo parlours in Corby and Towcester, and a car garage which does MOTs.

The café is her first venture in Oundle, where she cuts a distinctive look, and has already proved to be a popular destination. “Business has been manic,” said Ms Dixon, “and surprisingly busy right from the start.”

The café has been refurbished in a relaxed and trendy style. New comfy booths offer privacy, and the exposed beam and brick walls are artfully hung with BMX bikes in tribute to her husband who used to race bikes. Outside tables are perfectly positioned for catching the sun right through the afternoon.

The Greedy Piglet’s menu is reassuringly familiar, featuring a range of choices at very reasonable prices. Starting at 7.00am, the café’s all-day breakfast is very popular.

For lunch they serve quiches, jacket potatoes, salads, sandwiches, breakfast subs and burgers. The emphasis is on good food. There is also complementary tea or coffee with breakfast. Naturally this attracts builders, who enjoy the hearty helpings before or after work.

They will also soon start to host events such as gin, ale and music nights, as well as open mic nights.

Hannah Wakeford and Lily Hunter

May 2019