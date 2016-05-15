Fletton Field campaign soldiers on

When the Oundle Recreation and Green Spaces Group started the campaign to purchase Fletton Field in April 2018, Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) had informed them via their agent, Connells, that they wished a swift sale, and that a decision on the successful bid would be made by August 2018.

The group submitted a bid and organised a crowdfunding appeal with 31 December 2018 as the

closing date.

It was discovered, however, that NCC had not submitted a section 77 application which would allow them to dispose of a former school playing field. An application was belatedly submitted, and despite two previous consultations having already been completed, a third consultation was announced with a deadline of 18 April 2019.

The campaign raised £229,460 towards a target bid of £280,357, but had to allow the crowdfunding appeal to expire on 31st December.

Andy Jeavons, Chair of ORGCG said: “We are massively grateful for the support from the town. The people we have met at markets and fairs have shown a huge amount of support.”

The group’s bid to purchase the field remains on the table, with the significant financial support

offered from Oundle Town Council and Oundle School. If the bid is ultimately successful, a charity will be established for the management of the field in perpetuity by a trust. In response to a letter from MP Tom Pursglove, NCC has indicated its intention to seek planning permission for building on the site, but has given no indication of a revised timescale.