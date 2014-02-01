Tresham Garden Village development approved

A masterplan proposing the development of a “garden village” in Deenethorpe has been adopted by the East Northamptonshire Council.

The masterplan is part of a nationwide scheme to help boost sustainable rural living and this project is one of 14 schemes across the country that will share £6 million funding, along with ongoing support from the Government’s Homes and Communities Agency.

The proposed development, which includes up to 1,500 homes, community facilities, shops, business premises and generous green spaces, would occupy part of the 600-acre airfield site located between the villages of Deenethorpe and Upper Benefield to the west of Oundle.

In accordance with the wishes of the current landowners, East Northamptonshire Council is referring to the development as “Tresham Garden Village” to commemorate the historic links between the Brudenell and Tresham families who have resided at Deene Park for many years.

Leader of ENC, Cllr Steven North, said: “Our ambition is to create a unique new village with high-quality homes, first class schools, local jobs that are easy to access and plenty of green space and recreational areas, all in an outstanding location.

“Councillors debated the merits of the masterplan at our full council meeting this week and agreed that this exciting project must move forward. We have secured government funding and have consulted with the local and wider community so now that we have the masterplan approved, we’re ready to see this wonderful development take shape.”

A planning application for the site will be submitted in the near future. With only a 15-minute drive between Oundle and Deenethorpe, Oundle residents may well be able to benefit from the first-class facilities which are being proposed by the masterplan.

Due to the scale of this project, the proposed time frame is 10 to 15 years before the village is complete.

Patrick Boyle

December 2018