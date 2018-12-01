Munton’s offers old fashioned convenience shopping

The convenience of being able to pop out to a corner shop for daily essentials is now a reality for those living at the north end of town.

Gary Bennett-Munton reached out to residents on Facebook to pitch his idea about a “mobile shop” and to ask about what items would be most in demand to carry in his stock. After attending council meetings and listening to comments from residents, he wanted to provide a service to his community, and his idea was enthusiastically received. Many said it would be very useful for those who cannot quickly pop into town.

Munton’s Grocer and Confectioner is housed in a lovingly-restored 1940s style van based on Siddons Close, off Rockingham Road. Against a backdrop of 1940s band music, owner Mr Bennett-Munton serves customers in traditional style, wearing a fedora, waist coat and braces overlaid with a white grocer’s apron. He said he has a number of different outfits to wear from his 1940s themed catering business. He grew up in Oundle and has worked in catering and retail.

Many residents are grateful; the shop can play a role in reducing traffic through the Market Place, and also help out those who find a trip into town far from easy.

The van stocks fresh bread from Kings Cliffe Bakery, fresh eggs from a local farm and fresh vegetables, and store cupboard supplies. In order to reduce packaging, he weighs out quantities of flour and sugar, and herbs and spices.

As parents and children returned home from the school run on his second open day last week, Mr Bennett-Munton scooped out sweets for a little girl and her mother, who looked round. “It’s a long way to into town, just for bread and milk, especially once you have parked. This is cozy and welcoming,” she said.

Its opening hours are also convenient for residents: Monday, Thursday and Friday 8am-6pm; Tuesday and Wednesday 3pm-6pm; Saturdays 9am to 3pm.

Erica Pascoe

December 2018