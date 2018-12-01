Barnwell castle on At Risk Register

Historic England has listed the condition of Barnwell Castle as “poor”, and entered it on its 2018 Heritage at Risk Register.

Historic England East Midlands is working with the owner to help manage and repair this important castle, which is a Scheduled Monument of national importance, granting it protection from unauthorised changes.

Despite the demolition of its internal buildings in the late 17th century, Barnwell Castle is considered to have survived in a remarkably complete form. But in recent years, vegetation growth and deterioration of the local limestone has led to structural issues presenting the possibility of collapse.

The owner is working on a phased programme of vegetation management and repairs, drawing on Historic England’s advice.

Barnwell castle was built in 1266 during the reign of King Henry III by Berenger Le Moyne, who was found to have built it without a licence. It was then passed to the Manor to the Abbotts of Ramsey with whom it remained until the dissolution, and was then granted to Sir Edmund Montagu in the 16th century.

The castle was most probably used as a farmyard and walled orchard during the 1700s and 1800s, with access coming from a break in the west wall. In 1920 a tennis court was created within the castle walls.

The castle is located on Armston road in Barnwell. In 1938 it was purchased by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, after passing from the Duke of Buccleuch’s estate.

Alfie Peterson

December 2018