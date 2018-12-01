Police Beat

According to the latest published police report data, there was a general increase in crime from August to September, totalling 33 crimes. While there were eight cases of antisocial behaviour during both months, the number of burglaries increased from three to eight. The number of cases relating to violence or sex decreased from eight to a total of five.

During a burglary that happened sometime between August 10 to 24 at Spurlings, criminals forced entry and stole three designer handbags and a vehicle after taking its keys.

On August 31 a burglary took place in Springfield Road. A housemate had left the window open and on his return to the shared property, some items had been stolen, including the keys to a W Reg Corsa, which was taken from the driveway.

A van was stolen from Rock Road between September 6 -7.

Between August 31 and September 7, unknown people damaged three solar lights placed along a garden on Cricketers Way.

A vehicle crime took place in a car park on Benefield Road on September 5. Unknown persons removed the metal trim from a Red Peugeot 108, which had been left locked and secured.

A theft took place at Boots in the Market Place, on September 3 when a male and a female shoplifted goods totalling £2653. On September 10, the male returned to the store. He was recognised by the staff and was arrested while carrying a variety of stolen items.

At an attempted burglary on Cotterstock Road on September 11, the offenders were disturbed by the resident and left.

A vehicle parked in Clifton Drive, Oundle was broken into on September 14. Money was taken and a tin of sweets was stolen.

Offenders broke into both a garage and the vehicle parked inside it on September 15 in Benefield Road, Oundle. Nothing was taken.

There was a burglary at a property in St Peters Road on September 24. Whilst doing some gardening, the resident removed her ring and wristwatch, opened a window at the front of the property and placed the items inside and closed the window. After returning from a shower, both items were missing.

During the night of September 26, the owner of Angels Catering in North Street found that the front door had been forced open and a search of the whole shop had been conducted. On the same night, suspects gained entry into the Kingfisher Café, in Barnwell Country Park, causing damage to the locks on the door, and a grill was stolen. This was the third burglary at the premises in three months.

There was an attempted distraction burglary at a property in Latham Road, Oundle on September 16.

An unknown female called at the address asking for money in order to get to Birmingham Hospital where she said her son had been air lifted to. The police arrived on the scene after a call from a friend. The suspect was detained and arrested for another un-associated crime.

There was an attempted burglary at a property in West Street on September 30. A man, having climbed onto the roof of the property, broke the skylight, alarming the occupant.

During the night between October 22 and 23, in New Road, Oundle, criminals used an unknown instrument to shatter the driver’s side window on a vehicle parked in the street. Access was not gained.

At the Co-op on October 24, offenders forced their entry to the delivery yard of the supermarket and raided the contents of the tobacco counter.

There was a burglary in Mill Road, Oundle between October 24 and October 26. The key safe was found to be missing and the garden door was open. The alarm had been ripped off a door on the inside of the property and the property had been disturbed.

On 21 November a television was stolen from a property on Milton Road, and between 25-26 November, the Oundle Rugby Club was burgled and items taken from a secure container.

Giorgio Capuzzello

December 2018