Sir David Attenborough pays tribute to Sir Peter Scott

A new house at Oundle School was officially opened in September by Sir David Attenborough.Named in honour of Sir Peter Scott, who was a pupil at Oundle School in the 1920s, Scott House is the new home for Oundle’s junior day pupils.

Together with Sir Peter’s daughter Dafila Scott, her family, and Martin Spray (CEO Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust), Sir David toured the beautifully restored building, which features a listed façade that was originally a folly set within the gardens of The Berrystead on North Street.

Merging the adjacent buildings with a dramatically glazed atrium, the school adapted the house for pupil use with a café and break-out area, changing rooms and a quiet study room, while retaining

original architectural details. Signed art work by Sir Peter and his daughter Dafila is on display throughout the House.

The house emblem bears the image of a shoveler duck drawn by Sir Peter while a pupil.

Fiona Quiddington, Housemistress of Scott House, is keen to ensure the pupils learn and become inspired by the life Sir Peter led.

“Scott House represents a new era at Oundle School. To be named after a man who led such a diverse and fascinating life – not only a world-renowned conservationist but a naval officer, painter and Olympic sportsman – Scott House hopes to inspire every child who passes through its doors. Knowledge of the natural world is being lost with every generation, and we will educate and engage our pupils to ensure they take a natural lead in conservation efforts.”

It was Sir Peter’s father Captain Robert Falcon Scott who, in his last letter from the ill-fated Antarctic expedition, gave the instruction to Sir Peter’s mother, Kathleen, to “make him interested in natural history”.

December 2018