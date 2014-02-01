Oundle Primary School awarded Gold School Games Mark

Oundle Primary School is aiming to obtain the School Games Platinum Mark of 2019 after

achieving a Gold Mark for the fourth consecutive academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme that was launched in 2012, assisted by the Youth Sports Trust, to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition

across their school and into the community.

Schools across England are able to assess themselves, with bronze, silver and gold levels of the mark available. It allows schools to evaluate their PE programs and to develop ideas for improving these programmes further.

There have been 35,500 School Games Mark applications since the scheme was set up.

Oundle Primary School is known for its efforts in encouraging pupils to participate in sporting activities, with 77% of its Key Stage 2 children partaking in a sporting activity in an after-school club.

The school has also enjoyed a strong link with Peterborough United through the Premier League Primary Stars Programme, and took part in 20 local inter-school sporting competitions.

The head teacher at Oundle CE Primary School, Mrs Janet McMurdo said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport and to receive this award is a well-earned reward for them.”

Hannah Wakeford

December 2018