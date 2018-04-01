Oundle Post Office to be Relocated



After years of uncertainty about its possible closure, the Oundle Post Office has found a new home.

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Oundle Post Office to Oundle Pharmacy, 32 Market Place, Oundle, Peterborough, PE8 4BE.

The current pharmacy store layout, fixtures and fittings would be adapted to accommodate a dedicated area of the Post Office.

The proposed opening hours will be extended to: Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm; Saturday, 9am – 3pm, with no lunchtime closing.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation which will close on 16 May 2018.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 270230.