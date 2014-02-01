Directory of Oundle Sports Clubs

From rugby to bowling and golf to squash, Oundle has a fantastic range of local fun sports and competitive clubs for you to get involved with. Whether you want a high level competitive club, a refreshers reminder on returning to the game or simply want to try something new, there is a huge range of clubs to throw yourself into for fun, meet new people and to keep fit.

Badminton

Oundle Badminton Club meets on Mondays from September to Easter, 7.00pm to 9.00pm at Oundle School Sports Hall, where there are five courts available. It’s a great way to meet new people and have either a social game of badminton or tough competitive game. There is coaching available, too. www.oundlebadmintonclub.org

Bowling

From learning bowling skills, social days and competitions Oundle Bowling club offers players of all ages and abilities a fun, social and competitive bowling experience. They welcome new members of all abilities and have a fantastic range of indoor and outdoor bowling facilities to see them through the seasons. Their enjoyable and friendly sessions are held most weekday afternoons and evenings, and coaching is available as well if you want to try bowling for the first time. www.oundlebowlingclub.org

Cricket

Oundle has a big cricket club suitable for all abilities and ages. Oundle Town Cricket Club are based at their training grounds on Milton Road. They are a well-established and friendly club always looking for new members. They have friendly and competitive teams for everyone including five senior teams, one ladies team and six junior teams. www.oundletown.play-cricket.com

Cycling

Cycling is a fantastic, easy and fun way to get fit and meet new people. The Gorilla Firm cycling shop at the Oundle Wharf meets weekly on a Sunday morning at 7.45am for an 8.00am cycle ride. It is a friendly and fun meet for people of all abilities. They offer three different routes to accommodate everyone: the Social/Novice route is approximately 45 miles with a cutback at 25 miles. The pace is as the slowest rider; the Medium route covers 40 miles with an average pace between 15-18mph; the Long route is about 70 miles with an average pace of 18mph. For more information, or to be added to the mailing list email: thegorillas@thegorillafirm.com.

Equestrian

Red Piece Equestrian Centre is seven miles from Oundle in Brigstock, and is a registered pony club branch. It accommodates many levels of riding, from absolute beginner to dressage, show jumping and, dependent on the time of year, cross country courses. It is a family-run riding school, pony club centre and competition yard with a wide variety of facilities and services, and accommodates children to adults. They offer lessons, camps, fun days, competitions, badges and pony club events either on your own horse or on one of their school horses or ponies. They can also provide a really fun experience hacking out with friends or improving your riding skills. They are usually open seven days a week. Call: 07854 323626 or email: redpiecees@gmail.com.

Fencing

The Oundle Fencing Club offers a new and interesting way to keep fit and make friends at the Oundle School Sports Centre. It accommodates a range of levels and ages from senior and competitive men’s and women’s teams, to beginner and holiday courses. They meet on Thursdays for training and matches. chrishowser@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.eliteepee.com.

Fitness

Oundle Fitness is an excellent centre for all purposes of being fit or simply wanting to get out of the house. They run classes from Monday to Sunday with such a variety that there is a class for everybody. You can simply go and use the gym to get fit, or use the services of a personal trainer. There are also yoga and pilates classes for the body and the mind. If you’re looking for something fun and interesting, they offer spin sessions and boxercise, which are fantastic ways to improve health. www.oundlefitness.com/content/fitness-class or email: info@oundlefitness.com.

Golf

Oundle Golf Club on Benefield Road offers a spectrum of events for juniors, ladies, mens, mixed and seniors. Their 18 hole course provides an excellent test for all abilities. Lessons and coaching are available as well as a weekly Sunday lunch. Oundle Golf Club is affiliated to the Northamptonshire Golf Union, the Northamptonshire Ladies County Golf Association, England Golf and the Midland Golf Union. It also holds Golfmark accreditations. Visit www.oundlegolfclub.com or call 01832 273267.

Hockey

Oundle hockey club is a competitive but friendly club coaching all ages and covering matches at many levels. They currently run two Ladies teams and one Mens team, so there is always the opportunity for all to play hockey. They also have youth teams for 8-13 years old and 14 to 17 years old. Ladies teams training takes place on Tuesday nights and mens on a Wednesday. Training is held at the Oundle School Astro on Pavilion Drive. Matches are mainly on a Saturday morning. Oundle Hockey Club have Level 1 and Level 2 coaches and affiliated umpires for the best coaching. www.pitchero.com/clubs/oundlehockeyclub/a/about-ohc-32921.html

Football

Football is a fun and exciting game to play and with Oundle Town Football Club it means that players can have a go with mini, youth, senior, competitive, disability and even walking football. There is also a girls U14 team. The club is very passionate about the game and offers training and matches in a range of leagues and divisions. The club has a very sociable club house and even has bingo on a Friday night. It is the perfect way to make friends, get fit or just enjoy the game. www.oundletownfc.co.uk/Teams or call 07821 914374.

Rowing

Along the River Nene lies the Oundle Town Rowing Club which offers both on and off water training and fitness. It is a competitive and friendly club with a huge variety of ways to improve and take part in competitions. It is a great sociable sport with lots of benefits. www.oundletownrc.org.uk or email angela.hook@live.com

Rugby

Oundle RFC offers the chance for men and boys to get involved with rugby at both a competitive and learning level. From 6 to 18 years old there are age appropriate teams, and the club also provides many different senior teams, for example the Oundle Eagles 7s and other 15-a-side teams. They train on Tuesday and Thursdays. www.pitchero.com/clubs/oundlerfc/teams/94554 or call 01832 273101.

Squash

Oundle Squash Club is located on Milton Road at the Oundle School Sports Centre. A large and active membership ensures lots of opportunities for friendly and competitive games for players of all abilities. There are seven different leagues offering plenty of competition. They offer three different memberships and lots of court time in the evenings and at weekends. www.oundlesquashclub.co.uk

Swimming

Oundle’s swimming pool is situated on Milton Road at the Oundle School Sports Centre. The 43.5 metre long indoor pool has dedicated staff who run swimming sessions every evening, as well as specific weekly sessions, such as lane swimming or an inflatable for children. There’s a full programme of classes for all levels, including lifeguarding qualification courses. They also offer an over 60s swim session every Friday. One can also swim and train at a competitive level with the local clubs that train at the pool. Find out about membership and open times at: www.oundleschool.org.uk/Swimming-Sessions

Tennis

Oundle Tennis Club is a club for players of all ages and abilities situated at the bottom of New Road. They have five all weather, floodlit courts and offer social and competitive tennis as well as an all-encompassing coaching programme run in collaboration with R2R tennis, and are part of the LTA. They have many social playing and fun events such as quizzes and tournaments. www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/OundleTennisClub or email: claude@r2rtennis.co.uk about coaching and members@oundletennis.org about

membership.

Triathlon

Triathlons are an incredible way to keep fit and push yourself. Pactrac Triathlon Club offers duathlon and triathlon training and races. The successful and affiliated club offers many memberships from competitive to family. A triathlon consists of running, cycling and swimming and this club provides the perfect way to try something new and test yourself. They have many qualified coaches, even if this is something very new to you. www.pactrac.co.uk or email: pactracmembership@gmail.com.

Sienna Rushton

December 2017