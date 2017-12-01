Oundle Cinema’s new season programme

Make sure you get these dates in your diary before the festive season really takes hold. Oundle Cinema is providing a host of excellent ‘screen time’ opportunities for all to enjoy at the Stahl Theatre. Tickets available online and at the box office on New Street.

14th December 7.45pm

Their Finest is a witty and moving portrayal of a wartime production team tasked with making a film to lift the spirits of the British during the time of the London Blitz. Its star studded cast includes Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy.

17th December 5.00pm

Beauty and the Beast is a pre-Christmas treat for all the family to enjoy. It features a magnificent cast including Emma Watson, magical animation and a glorious soundtrack.

28th January 7.45pm

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan’s epic retelling of the evacuation of British troops from the beaches of war torn France, starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles.

18th February, 7.45pm

My Cousin Rachel is a beautiful adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s classic mystery, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

My Life as a Courgette is an award winning (and Oscar nominated), heart-warming animation. It is a tale of gentleness and tenderness about an orphan who relearns how to love and trust amongst peers in his new home. Starring Nick Offerman and Ellen Page.

March (tbc)

The Party is a hilarious black and white comic satire starring Timothy Spall, Kristin Scott Thomas and Emily Mortimer, will make its

audience laugh and cry.

April (tbc)

Victoria and Abdul starring Judi Dench, based on the story of Queen Victoria and her friendship with an Indian Muslim servant will provide a delightful cinematic escape.

Three glorious ‘Brit-flicks’: Goodbye Christopher Robin, Breathe and Britain’s favourite bear, Paddington (2) will make for summer evening entertainment as the days start to lengthen.

Harry Squire

December 2017