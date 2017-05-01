The Oundle Fringe Festival Will Rock and Bop All Week

Oundle Fringe is returning for a week this year from the 30th of June. Entertainment will include tribute bands, poetry, comedy shows and choirs, with much more. What’s more, most of the events are completely free, meaning there is nothing to stop you from attending.

This is the seventh year the Fringe has been held, having initially begun to provide a programme of daily events to showcase local performers.

Jane Sanders, member of the ceilidh band Five String Thing, said: ‘It’s a fabulous week- you can hear music coming out of coffee shops, down by the river, in the streets, in the pubs and cafes. And there’s so much to choose from. It’s not just music – there’s poetry and drama too.’

Entertainment to look forward to includes: an acoustic session from Courtyard Jukebox at Café no. 4 and acoustic rock and pop from Mick Shaw at the Ship Inn. Venues for acts even extend to the Weekenders performing at the lakeside setting of the Kingfisher Café at Barnwell Country Park.

Performers range from local acts such as the Oundle band, Desperate Measures, to classical and flamenco guitar from Sean Bean. As well as the free walk-in acts, there are also ticketed events in the Victoria Hall. These events, costing no more than £7 for a ticket, help towards the running costs of the event, with all tickets available at the Oundle Box Office on New Street.