Programme of Popular Films Scheduled at Oundle Cinema

As well as presenting an ongoing programme of quality films, the Oundle International Festival team have made major improvements to the cinema experience at the Stahl Theatre, including a considerable investment in improving the quality of the cinematic sound in the theatre. Acoustic sound panels to reduce sound ‘bounce’ have been installed for the new season and a new projector has been purchased.

As the nights draw in, there are some excellent films on the new season’s programme at the Oundle Cinema.

Recent screenings have included Matthew Bourne’s smash-hit production of Sleeping Beauty, Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant star in Florence Foster Jenkins and director Jon Favreau’s magical reworking of Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book.

2017 will bring another rich programme of cinema films and engaging documentaries. In January, there will be a screening of the award-winning sci-fi thriller, Interstellar, as well as a screening of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age musical film Sing Street. In February, the new adventure film The BFG will be shown, adapted from Road Dahl’s famous children’s novel; and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the romantic comedy Love and Friendship will be shown, much to the delight of all Jane Austen fans in Oundle.

In the following months, popular and award-winning films will continue to be screened. Hit comedies like Bridget Jones’s Baby and A Street Cat Named Bob will be featured, and highly popular drama films such as Anthropoid (which is about an assassination attempt during WWII), The Girl on the Train (based on the bestselling novel), and Light between the Oceans (starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander) will be shown.

Award-winning films include the Palme d’Or-winning I, Daniel Blake, Academy Award nominee Julieta, and the second runner-up at the Toronto International Film Festival, the biographical sports drama Queen of Katwe.

Documentaries will be shown at Fletton House on the third Wednesday of every month. The progamming team show handpicked, intelligently made, feature length documentaries on contemporary subjects which aim to engage, educate and provoke thought. Discussions and debates held after the film will add to the interest.

Over eleven years ago, the Oundle Cinema was founded by a group of volunteers to show carefully selected enjoyable films in friendly venues at a fraction of the cost of seeing them in mainstream cinemas.

Fong Chueng

December 2016