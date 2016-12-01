Tickets Go on Sale for Music Festival’s Party at the Wharf

The Oundle International Festival has announced two new events for the coming spring season, as well as the headline act for the much anticipated Party at the Wharf in July.

The incredibly successful folk performer, Northumbrian piper and composer Kathryn Tickell returns to Oundle on Saturday 18th March with superb accordion player and clog dancer, Amy Thatcher, to launch the Oundle International Festival’s Music in Special Places 2017 concert series.

Held in St Peter’s Church, their programme includes evocative slow airs and upbeat jigs and reels to get your toes tapping. Amy’s clog steps provide a joyous percussive element. Kathryn’s last Oundle concert sold out, so it is recommend that tickets be booked early to avoid disappointment.

On Friday 2nd June, talented Oundle musicians Caprice Duo, Helen and Ben Smith, will play all kinds of cafe music, including tangos, musette waltzes, folk dances and cafe favourites from around the world in the glorious setting of The Old Barn at Thorpe Castle House in Thorpe Waterville.

These events will provide the perfect warm-up to this year’s Oundle International Festival, which runs from 7th to 15th July. An outstanding programme of entertainment will fill the nine days, culminating in Oundle’s town celebration, Party at the Wharf.

Two of this year’s acts are the lively Lincolnshire based rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll band The Houndogs, who will play some of their own songs along with classics by Elvis, Buddy Holly and The Stray Cats. Headliners Absolute Bowie, Europe’s finest Bowie tribute act, will play a host of hits by the man himself.

Tickets for all these events are on sale now through the Oundle Festival Box Office on New Street, Oundle.