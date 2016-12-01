Royal British Legion Sponsor Memorial Bench in Market Place

Recently, plans for new street furniture have been taking shape around Oundle.

Perhaps the most noticeable addition is the new World War I memorial bench. It was installed in time for Remembrance Day in November, and generously paid for by the Royal British Legion to commemorate those who served during the Great War.

This memorial bench replaced the bench previously installed by the Norwich and Peterborough Building Society, which has been relocated to Glapthorn Road.

The bench was designed and supplied by David Ogilvie Street and Park Furniture, in Scotland, retailing at £647. The purchase of a second commemorative bench is being considered by the Royal British Legion, and they are looking for a suitable location for it in the town centre.

The Oundle Town Council have also approved the installation of bicycle stands in multiple locations throughout the town.

Bicycle stands will be situated in convenient places outside Tesco, in the Market Place opposite the Coffee Tavern, outside the Co-op, and outside the Queen Victoria Hall.

These purchases were prompted by residents’ requests for more bicycle stands via the consultation process for the Neighbourhood Plan, and was strengthened after the Women’s Tour came to Oundle, when it was pointed out that there were few bicycle stands in town.

The cycle clubs that come through Oundle at the weekends have expressed their appreciation for the plan to install proper bike stands. It is hoped that in the future, the Nene Valley Cycle Path will link with Oundle.

Fong Chueng

December 2016