A Hankering for 26 Different Pizza Toppings and More

It hits me the moment I set foot through the front door; the lingering aroma of fragrant spices and savoury chicken. It was coming to the end of a busy Wednesday night, but nevertheless, Eastern Spices on West Street was buzzing. I could have just as easily ordered a delivery to my house, that’s what everyone does, since they deliver as late as 11:30pm. But how could I resist the anticipation of waiting for my food to be cooked?

It’s rare that one walks past Spices and doesn’t see school kids huddled in groups, lost in the flavours of the East. I mean, after all, where else in Oundle can you possibly get a choice of 26 different pizzas?

And it’s not just the pizza that attracts people from all over. Eastern Spices not only maintain their Middle Eastern origins with offerings such as kebabs and doner kebabs, but have also included some multi-cultural diversity within their menu with pizzas, American burgers and fried chicken.

There are also vegetarian options, dips and side orders, and even a selection of cake desserts for people with a sweet tooth like me.

The dilemma is what to order, and what size pizza to order? There are no less than four different sizes, starting at £3.50. And then there’s the debate about whether to order one of their four popular Meal Deals.

If you can’t make it to the centre of town to pick up your meal, Spices have made it convenient for its customers by offering free delivery on all orders over £7.00 in Oundle, and £12.00 for orders in the surrounding area from Thrapston to Kings Cliffe.

Eastern Spices have played a big role in Oundle for nearly 20 years, and are enthusiastically supported by their regular customers with generous online reviews: ‘Food is lovely and always hot when it arrives…Incredibly fast delivery service…Great take-away!’

I couldn’t agree more with one reviewer: ‘Oundle and the surrounding areas are lucky to have such a great takeaway restaurant.’

Elinor Nikolova

December 2016