AGA Shop Opens at The Wharf

The Great British Bake Off winner, Francis Quinn was in Oundle in late November to officially open Oundle’s AGA shop at The Wharf on Station Road.

The new shop in Oundle is a showroom for AGA’s iconic cookers, which now come in 15 desirable colours to complement any contemporary or traditional kitchen.

Originally developed in 1922, the cookers have evolved to accommodate changing lifestyles, with fully electric ranges for smaller spaces, and ranges with flexible controls.

Cooks can browse the range of cookers to make their first AGA purchase, or upgrade their current AGA. Each cast-iron and enamelled cooker is custom made at the foundry in Shropshire. When people buy an Aga they are making a life-time investment and adding character to a kitchen that makes it the heart of the home.

In addition to the showroom, the shop stocks the AGA cooks’ collection, for both AGAs and traditional cookers. There is a wide selection of the AGA brand stainless steel cookware, whistling kettles, and linen and canvas textiles.

The shop also has a working kitchen section, where workshops and demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the year, with details available on their website.