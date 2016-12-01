New-look Bazaar Offers all the Variety of a Department Store

Asha’s is a well-known destination for sourcing inspiring interiors furnishings and accessories, but it has now joined Oundle’s community of cafés, with a new redevelopment and expansion, and business is booming.

Located at The Bazaar on West Street, the housewares shop has relocated upstairs as Chapel Interiors. Along with the vast display of new stock, the biggest change is the new café, Coffee at the Chapel, which sits cosily to the edge of the shop floor, surrounded by displays of home and personal accessories.

We were delighted to discover how homely and characterful it was, with comfortable seating and plenty of cushions. We sat down at the café to sample the new menu with its selection of drinks, homemade cakes and afternoon tea, and enjoyed a generous slice of cake served on pretty, vintage plates.

The bonus was the chance to browse the huge variety of homewares, including scented candles, embroidered cushions, framed pictures and paintings, tableware and linen.

Asha’s is the sole local distributer of the popular Annie Sloane paints with a wide variety of colours available to choose from.

When we visited, the festive ornaments and advent calendars were on display creating a winter wonderland in anticipation of Christmas.

Downstairs, there are two clothing shops, one for men and one for women. All three shops are styled with unique personal touches that make it a pleasure to browse their distinctive range of products.

The new Male Room fills a much needed retail gap in Oundle for men’s clothing and accessories, offering a selection of clothing for both smart and casual occasions, along with a variety of scents and accessories such as watches and wallets.

There is also a range of vintage inspired accessories, for example antique styled shaving sets and wine caskets with various tools for any gadget lover.

The women’s shop, Asha’s Attire offers a wide range of smart clothing, elegant jewellery, comfy clothes for a stay-at-home days, and cosy scarfs and coats for a walk in the countryside.

Its stylish shelves are also lined with beautiful accessories such as room fragrance diffusers and watches.

The Bazaar on West Street is a real emporium, stocked full of essentials and luxuries for every household. A perfect shopping destination.

Clemmie Preston and Eldad Eradiri

December 2016