Police Beat

In July and August there was a 20% increase in the number of crimes compared to June. These crimes included the mugging of an elderly lady on Glapthorn Road, and incidents of shoplifting.

There were 30 reported crimes in July and 34 in August. 29 of these 64 crimes were reports of anti-social behaviour during these months. September saw a reduction in the number of crimes with 26 incidents recorded by the police.

This spike in the crime rate largely constituted incidents of anti-social behaviour, which saw a rise of 45% over the summer. One such offence occurred on 4th September when a couple were reported to have been fighting and throwing glass bottles on Gordon Road at approximately 1:15am.

Both shoplifting and theft saw an increase in August, with seven reported incidents. On August 13th a 70 year old woman was mugged outside her daughter’s home on Glapthorn Road by two young males. The victim’s son-in-law came to her assistance, and recorded the number plate of the muggers. However the police were unable to track the perpetrators of the crime via their registration plate. The elderly victim was physically unharmed by the attack, and declined the victim support offered by the police.

In November police reported 13 incidents over the previous 30 day period. Incidents included four thefts, five burglaries, two incidents of criminal damage and two vehicle crimes, which included theft of tools from a car and the theft of a motorcycle.

In response to the crime report, the police observed that people tend to be too relaxed and therefore less responsible about personal safety, whether it be locking houses during the day, or securing personal belongings.

The police said: ‘You are asking for trouble if you leave a wallet or handbag on display in your car. It could be an empty handbag, but it is still tempting for offenders.’

By Jemima Gurney

December 2016