Oundle School Sports Masterplan Gets Green Light

Oundle School is beginning to roll out its Sports Masterplan, with ambitious plans to improve sporting facilities for the school and the local community.

With an overall budget of £40 million, it is anticipated that the project will be undertaken over the next few years, with phased completion of different elements within that timescale.

As part of the overall plan, a new cricket pavilion and nets have been completed, and two new hockey Astros, which are used by the Oundle Town Hockey Club twice a week, were finished in time for the start of the season in September.

The next stage in the development programme is to improve the school’s sporting facilities by creating a new Sports Centre complete with a new swimming pool, catering facilities, sports hall, car and coach parking, new tennis courts, netball courts and a gym.

Planning consent has been given for the construction of a new athletics track, which is to be positioned opposite the far Astros, and new tennis courts will be built behind the Pavilion Drive car park.

A new sports hall is planned for completion by 2020 on the site of the current running track. Plans are for it to include a minimum 50m six-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool which will have a submersible boom, and floating floor to optimise flexible operation. There will also be seating for competitors and spectators.

The sports hall will have an indoor eight-court capacity, which will double as a venue for school events. There will be integral retractable bleacher seating and adaptable playing spaces for badminton, netball, volleyball, basketball, and indoor five-a-side courts.

Changing facilities will accommodate school groups, families, and those requesting gym use. The gym will incorporate a 70 station, air-conditioned fitness suite, a dedicated dance studio and three further multi-purpose studios.

The plan is for the sports centre to be a membership club facility for the local community, as well as meeting the needs of the school.

By Eldad Eradiri

December 2016