The Oundle International Festival 2016



THE OUNDLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

8-16TH JULY 2016

The Oundle International Festival returns from 8th – 16th July 2016. This year’s chosen theme is THE VOICE. However, according to Kenneth Richardson, the Artistic Director, it wasn’t necessarily a conscious decision. He explains, “I didn’t so much choose the theme as it chose the Festival! As I was pulling together events it became clear that vocal music ranging from Renaissance Italy to energetic folk, smooth jazz and breath-taking opera was dominating the programme.”

The Oundle International Festival will be hosting 20 events this year incorporating music for all tastes: classical, reggae/ska, jazz, folk, celtic/world and choral. Workshops and performances from previous Festivals will be returning, such as a workshop from world renowned vocal ensemble, The Marian Consort (Saturday 9th July – performance 15th July), as well as the ever popular Lunchtime Recitals series in St Peter’s Church from 1-1.45.

This year’s concerts feature local award winning musicians Rueben Goldmark (Mon 11th July) and Yesong Sophie Lee (Tues 12th July), as well as opera sung by award-winning mezzo soprano Olivia Warburton, and piano performed by internationally acclaimed Irish pianist Maire Carroll (Wed 13th July).

There are three new events for 2016: At The Wharf, Luna Flix outdoor cinema presents an outdoor screening of GREASE (Sat 16th July) which is sponsored by The Beauty Room of Oundle, who are offering Grease themed makeovers on the day of the event! There is an encore screening of the 5* West End play, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest with David Suchet as Lady Bracknell (Sun 10th July). And out of town, there is another themed evening event at Deene Park’s Great Hall, with a poignant and amusing look at the life of Madame Clara Novello Davies in Novello & Son.

The International Festival is also hosting some big names such as multi-award winning choral performers, The Gabrieli Consort. This is the only chance to hear their a cappella programme outside London. Also on the programme are the 80s legends The Beat, the exhilarating internationally-acclaimed Jamie Smith’s MABON and the exquisite The Marian Consort who were part of the Radio 3’s line-up for the Free Thinking: Festival of Ideas, as well as astounding young professional musicians who are just starting to forge their solo careers.

The Festival plays a key role in the community life of Oundle as it brings both the town and visitors together annually. “The festival is an important expression of creativity within the region and of local identity: it demonstrates to the outside world that Oundle is a place where interesting things happen. It is also important to the local economy bringing people into the town, particularly for the bigger events – Party at the Wharf (Sat 9th July) and the Food Festival (Sat 16th July).”

So, what would be the highlight this year? Kenneth Richardson commented “I look forward to it all! My favourite thing is to see the transformation that happens to an audience over the course of a performance. People often arrive full of their worldly cares and by the end of the evening or lunchtime performance have entered a different state of being through the transformative power of music and drama.”

Between 8th-16th July there will be up to two concerts a day, plus many informal events such as the immensely popular Illyria open-air theatre sponsored local nursery Small Wonders, outdoor cinema GREASE, and Party at The Wharf. Come with friends and family, rugs and picnics ready to party the night away to The Beat and The Tin Pigeons. The Bach Walk features classical guitar soloist Simon Davies, and invites the audience to walk between two idyllic Northants villages enjoying a concert in two separate churches before concluding with informal supper. And to finish the week, there’s the highly-acclaimed popular gastronomic highlight of the week, the all-day Oundle Food Festival in the town’s Market Place.

The Artistic Director of The Oundle International Festival would like nothing more than to meet as many people as possible from the area and those visiting Oundle. He says, “In addition to our regular and loyal audience, I always hope to see new faces who are discovering the festival and its events for the first time, and hope that we convert them to regulars.”

To book tickets and for more information on The Oundle International Festival visit:

www.oundlefestival.org.uk

facebook.com/oundleinternationalfestival

Twitter @oundlemusic

Tel: 01832 274734

4 New Street, Oundle, PE8 4ED