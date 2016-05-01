Oundle Family Fun Day

Oundle Family Fun Day is taking place on Saturday 11th June at the Oundle Rugby Football Club on Occupation Road. The event is designed for families and features many activities including mini golf, inflatables and kids games.

From 10pm-4pm there will be a series of games and activities for children of all ages as well as some appearances by popular children’s characters the ‘Minions’. A market, an American BBQ and other refreshments will also be available throughout the day.

The event is being organised by Pick ‘n’ Mix Events (an entertainment company) in partnership with Oundle Town Council and tickets cost £6 each for children on the day.