The Queen’s Birthday Celebrations

The residents of Abbott House joined the Queen in celebrating her 90th birthday on April 21 at a special party to mark the occasion, where they gathered together to raise their glasses in a royal toast. Among the residents were two who recently observed the same milestone as the Queen. Lucy Moynehan, who was born in Manchester and Christina Edwards, who was born in Scotland, both celebrated their 90th birthdays in the last year.

Photo by Pavel Lipskiy