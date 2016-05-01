Spicing Up England’s Squad

Oundle School has every reason to be very proud after two members of the Sixth Form, brothers Ben and Tom Curry, recently received call-ups to the Elite England U18 squad.

Their call-up is a further demonstration of their talent and potential, as both were also capped for England U16s; Ben with England U16 Saxons, and Tom with the Elite England U16 squad, where he was U16 England Player of the Year.

Their success follows on from the careers of former Oundle students, Sam Olver and Josh Peters, who also represented England in the U18 squad. Josh and Sam subsequently secured full time professional contracts at Northampton Saints, whilst Ben and Tom have signed for Sale Sharks.

Nephews of John Olver, Head of Rugby at Oundle School, Ben and Tom arrived at the school in the Sixth Form. Their talent on the rugby pitch was evident from the outset, and their arrival corresponded with a dramatic upturn in the overall fortunes of the Oundle 1st XV, best represented in the team’s run to the semi-finals of the 2015 NatWest U18 Schools Cup at Allianz Park.

Whilst also pursuing their rugby careers they have maintained a commitment to academia and after sitting their A levels this summer they have aspirations with regard to higher education; Ben hopes to study pharmacy or maths at university and Tom wishes to study geography.

If their hard-work and dedication continue, two successful Rugby careers are a very distinct possibility.

By Thomas Lambton – 11 May 2016