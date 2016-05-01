English Harbour Yachts Wins Award for New Boat

In February, Oundle based English Harbour Yachts won an award at the Motor Boat Awards Ceremony held in London with its Wheelhouse and Cockpit Cruiser, with the new and acclaimed EH29 Offshore model.

The award acknowledges the best designed motorboat design of the past year and the international competition is hotly contested. English Harbour Yacht’s winning boat is the largest model, and made a significant impression at the 2015 Southampton Boat Show in September.

The judges, a team of experienced marine journalists, were impressed with the boat’s features; its light and airy interior, positive handling, and the craftsmanship of the build.

The panel commented on the attention to detail regarding practical features for engine and fuel efficiency, as well as design effects, in particular the amount of headroom with an unusually spacious and comfortable 6ft for the main cabin.

The new model has been described as a ‘major development’ for the company, which was formed in 2012 by Adam Greenwood and Alan Bowers, former directors of Fairline.

Having found a niche in the market, they aim to produce small to mid-sized motorboats with building quality.

Their achievements have been on the rise from a ‘highly commended’ award at 2013 awards with their smallest model, the EH16, to an outright win with a larger and more complex motorboat.

Greenwood said: ‘We have put a tremendous amount of thought into the English Harbour 29 Offshore, largely based on our cumulative experience at Fairline, yet also from many years of customer feedback.’

He said that his collaboration with designers such as Andrew Wostenholme had allowed them ‘to create a well-mannered and highly practical motorboat that has a real feel of quality throughout every aspect of the build’.

The EH29 Offshore is available with various engine options, with a top speed of around 24 knots and a Volvo D3 Aquamatic inboard diesel. 2016 should also see the launch for a 30ft Open Offshore model; an exciting prospect, indicative of the demand for the English Harbour Range.

By Sarah Boyle – 11 May 2016