Britain’s Best Bakery Opens at the Oundle Wharf

On 21st March 2016, Hambleton Bakery returned to Oundle town. It is newly located at the Oundle Wharf on Station Road. The spacious new shop is the sixth branch of Hambleton Bakery.

The first Hambleton Bakery was opened in September 2008 by the current owner and head baker, Tim Hart and Julian Carter. The two originally aimed to produce top quality traditionally-made artisan bread for Hambleton Hall hotel

and restaurant in Rutland, and Hart’s hotel and restaurant in Nottingham.

The bakery has now expanded with retail outlets in Exton, Market Harborough, Oakham, Stamford, West Bridgford and Oundle.

The new site at the Oundle Wharf gives customers the option to buy bakery treats and then walk next door to enjoy a morning cup of coffee from the Tap and Kitchen.

Carter, head baker said: ‘We are excited to be returning to Oundle. Our new site at the Wharf offers maximum convenience to our Oundle customers to drop in regularly. It has a large car park and is close to Waitrose.’

The most popular items at Hambleton Bakeries include the Hambleton sourdough, Borodinsky rye bread, date and walnut bread and afternoon tea cakes.

Whilst Hambleton Bakery does not claim their bread is suitable for coeliacs, as a result of their traditional baking style a large number of coeliac clients are able to eat Hambleton bread with a diminished reaction, in comparison to factory made bread.

Carter won the ITV’s Britain’s Best Bakery competition in 2014, and Hambleton Bakery has been commended for ‘Baker of the Year’ in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2015 from over 500 entries.

By Katie Orr – 11 May 2016