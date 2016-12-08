Features

The EMLC Academy Trust Aims to Put PWS in Top Six of Northants Schools

Prince William School became an academy in 2015, and as with any change, excitement was mixed with uncertainty. One year after the change, the Oundle Chronicle interviewed Duncan…

Boardwalk Access to Snipe Meadow Needs Urgent Attention

The Snipe Meadow boardwalk and nature reserve is loved by local naturalists, but the boardwalk is now in urgent need of repair. Originally built in 1988, the boardwalk…

The River Nene is Brimming with Wild Swimmers

Wild swimming involves swimming for pleasure in natural waters, typically rivers and lakes. It’s an effective way for capable and comfortable swimmers to step out the comfort zones…

News

Lorry Deliveries Cause Disruption and Congestion

As is the case with many historic market towns, the centre of Oundle is often…

Oundle Residents Form Vulnerable Migrant project to Assist Syrian Refugees

The severity of the Syrian refugee crisis has mobilised the residents of Oundle, with many…

Postmaster Patel Puts Best Foot Forward in Strictly Northampton

Now in its seventh year, the Strictly Northampton Dance Competition attracted local personalities from across…

Town Council Stuck in Perpetual Election Cycle

Following the nine resignations from the Oundle Town Council in February 2016, three places remain…

BT Proposes to Remove Phone Kiosks in East Northamptonshire

BT is planning to remove 29 payphones within East Northamptonshire, one of which is in…

Business

Brexit Changes Might Limit Ability to Recruit Essential Migrant Labour

In the UK today, migrants from the EU make up around five percent of the population with an estimated 3.2 million EU residents, 2.2 million of whom are…

A Hankering for 26 Different Pizza Toppings and More

It hits me the moment I set foot through the front door; the lingering aroma of fragrant spices and savoury chicken. It was coming to the end of…

AGA Shop Opens at The Wharf

The Great British Bake Off winner, Francis Quinn was in Oundle in late November to officially open Oundle’s AGA shop at The Wharf on Station Road. The new…

Sports

Spicing Up England’s Squad

Spicing Up England’s Squad

Oundle School has every reason to be very proud after two members of the Sixth Form, brothers Ben and Tom Curry,…

‘Merwe is Back!’ The Coach at the Heart of Oundle Town Cricket

At the heart of Oundle cricket lies the ever-popular and ever-present Merwe Genis. His commitment to nurturing young cricketers of all…

New Head of Cricket at Oundle

In September 2015 John Crawley began his tenure as head of cricket at Oundle School. A very successful county cricketer and…

Follow the Art Trail in Oundle

Follow the Art Trail in Oundle

Stained Glass Windows – John Piper and Mark Angus…

Programme of Popular Films Scheduled at Oundle Cinema

As well as presenting an ongoing programme of quality…

Tickets Go on Sale for Music Festival’s Party at the Wharf

The Oundle International Festival has announced two new events…

Director Of Music Festival Develops a Centre for the Arts

Kenneth Richardson was appointed director of the Oundle International…

A Hankering for 26 Different Pizza Toppings and More

It hits me the moment I set foot through…

AGA Shop Opens at The Wharf

The Great British Bake Off winner, Francis Quinn was…

New-look Bazaar Offers all the Variety of a Department Store

Asha’s is a well-known destination for sourcing inspiring interiors…

Boardwalk Access to Snipe Meadow Needs Urgent Attention

The Snipe Meadow boardwalk and nature reserve is loved…

The River Nene is Brimming with Wild Swimmers

Wild swimming involves swimming for pleasure in natural waters,…

Children’s Book Club at Oundle Library

The Oundle Book Owl Club, run by the Oundle…

Lorry Deliveries Cause Disruption and Congestion

As is the case with many historic market towns,…

Oundle Residents Form Vulnerable Migrant project to Assist Syrian Refugees

The severity of the Syrian refugee crisis has mobilised…

Postmaster Patel Puts Best Foot Forward in Strictly Northampton

Now in its seventh year, the Strictly Northampton Dance…

Town Council Stuck in Perpetual Election Cycle

Following the nine resignations from the Oundle Town Council…

Spicing Up England’s Squad

Oundle School has every reason to be very proud…

‘Merwe is Back!’ The Coach at the Heart of Oundle Town Cricket

At the heart of Oundle cricket lies the ever-popular…

New Head of Cricket at Oundle

In September 2015 John Crawley began his tenure as…

Keep Fit at the Oundle School Pool

Keep Fit at the Oundle School Pool

For those looking for ways to keep fit, learn…